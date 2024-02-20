Bhopal, February 20: The Bhopal police recently arrested a man for allegedly abducting a three-year-old boy from Koh-e-Fiza. Police officials said the accused kidnapped the boy to pressurise his mother to marry and live with him. The child was abducted on February 17 and taken to Raisen, where he was kept in captivity for more than 24 hours.

On Sunday, February 18, the police registered a case of abduction and traced the accused from the Bhopal-Raisen border within two hours with the help of CCTV footage. According to a report in the Times of India, the accused told cops that he abducted the child as he wanted the boy's mother to marry and live with him. He also said that he would have killed the child if she refused. Bhopal Shocker: Man Strangles Mother to Death After She Refuses to Allow Him to Bring His Girlfriend Home on Valentine’s Day, Arrested.

The incident came to light when the 25-year-old woman lodged a complaint after her son went missing. Unable to find her son, she approached Koh-e-Fiza police on Sunday evening. In her complaint, the woman said that earlier, they used to stay at Vallabh Nagar in Arera Hills, where a man named Rahul Yadav (27) also resided in their neighbourhood.

She told cops that Rahul had known her since childhood and wanted to marry her. But her family married her off to a man from Uttarakhand-based man. The complainant also said that last year, Rahul accessed her husband's mobile number and sent him his old photographs with her. This led to a dispute between the couple. Post this, the woman returned to her parents' home with her son. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Slits Eight-Year-Old Daughter’s Throat in Bhopal, Throws in Ambush Assuming Her Dead, Girl Survives; Probe Underway.

Later, she shifted to another house in Lalghati. She raised suspicion and told cops that Rahul could have abducted her son. She even told them that he worked in a restaurant and was missing since the day her child was abducted. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police scanned CCTV footage and found Rahul taking the child with him in an auto-rickshaw. The police traced Rahul and managed to rescue the boy.

