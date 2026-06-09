Bhopal Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Clear Skies With High of 39°C

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is set to experience a predominantly clear sky with a high temperature of 33°C on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Despite the clear conditions, residents may feel the heat more intensely, with the 'feels like' temperature expected to reach around 37°C due to significant humidity levels of 54%. The day will start with a gentle breeze of 14 km/h at 9:00 AM, accompanying the initial temperature of 33°C and a zero percent chance of rain.

Current Weather in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 33°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 54% Wind Speed 14 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bhopal — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 14 km/h 11:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 13:00 39°C Mainly clear 4% 11 km/h 15:00 39°C Clear sky 7% 11 km/h 17:00 39°C Clear sky 6% 12 km/h 19:00 35°C Clear sky 5% 9 km/h 21:00 32°C Clear sky 3% 13 km/h 23:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day progresses, the Bhopal temperature will climb. By 11:00 AM, it will reach 37°C, still under clear skies. The afternoon hours are anticipated to be the warmest, with temperatures peaking at a scorching 39°C around 1 PM and remaining at this level through 3 PM and 5 PM. While the sky will largely remain clear, there's a slight increase in the chance of rain, hovering between 4% and 7% during these peak heat hours. Wind speeds will remain moderate, between 11 km/h and 12 km/h.

The recent weather patterns across Madhya Pradesh have indicated increased pre-monsoon activity, with evening showers and storms reported in the past 48 hours in various districts. Local reports suggest that while the monsoon is yet to officially arrive in full force across the state, several areas have already witnessed dust storms and rain, bringing temporary relief from the rising temperatures. This context suggests that while the forecast for Bhopal today indicates clear skies, sudden changes cannot be entirely ruled out, especially in the late afternoon or evening.

As the evening approaches, the Bhopal weather will gradually cool down. By 7:00 PM, the temperature will be around 35°C, with a 5% chance of rain and winds decreasing to 9 km/h. The night will see temperatures settling at 32°C by 9:00 PM and remaining there until 11:00 PM, with the chance of rain dropping to zero. The wind will pick up slightly to 12-13 km/h during these late hours.

Residents in Bhopal are advised to take precautions against the heat, especially during the afternoon peak. Light, breathable cotton clothing is recommended. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is crucial, and limiting outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day between 1 PM and 5 PM is advisable. While the rain chance is low, carrying a light umbrella or a hat could be beneficial for unexpected brief showers or protection from the sun. Commuters should check traffic updates, as unexpected weather events, though less likely based on today's specific forecast for the city center, can occur in surrounding areas.

This Bhopal weather update for Tuesday, June 9, 2026, highlights a day of significant heat under clear skies, with a 'feels like' temperature higher than the actual air temperature. Travelers and locals are encouraged to stay informed about the dynamic weather patterns across Madhya Pradesh as the monsoon season approaches.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).