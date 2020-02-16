Bhuj College Shocker: NCW Forms Inquiry Team After Girls Allegedly Forced to Remove Undergarments to Prove They Weren't Menstruating; 3 Teachers Suspended

Students Forced to Remove Undergarments in Bhuj College (Photo Credits: Youtube/@TV9 Gujarati)

Bhuj, February 16: Days after 68 girl students of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) in Gujarat's Bhuj were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear to prove that they were not menstruating, three staff members of the college were suspended. Inquiry team formed by the National Commission for Women spoke 44 girls regarding the incident. Bhuj College Girls Allegedly Forced to Remove Undergarments to Prove They Weren't Menstruating After Hostel Warden Reports Students Entered ‘Temple and Kitchen’.

The commission also noted that the girls had an issue the way of checking whether the girls are having their periods or not. The inquiry committee was also informed that during the admission process, girls had to give their consent that while menstruating they will not have their meals in the dining hall and will not be allowed to sleep on their beds and will sleep on the floor. Meanwhile, Kutch Police also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the Bhuj case. Gujarat: 68 Girls Forced to Remove Innerwear in Bhuj College to Prove They Weren’t Menstruating, Students Demand Legal Probe.

National Commission for Women: Inquiry committee was informed that during the admission process, girls had to give their consent that while menstruating they will not have their meals in the dining hall and will not be allowed to sleep on their beds and will sleep on the floor. https://t.co/RJ5xqR4e9i — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

On Friday reports surfaced that at least 68 girl students of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute in Gujarat's Bhuj were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear to prove that they were not menstruating. The students demanded action legal action against the authorities of the education institution for making such a move. Responding to the claims, Darshana Dholakia, SSGI Dean, said that an inquiry team had been formed to look into the matter. However, one of the college students alleged that the principal of the institute blackmailed and forced them to withdraw the complaint.