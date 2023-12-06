Patna, December 6: A total of 30 newly-appointed Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teachers belonging to Uttar Pradesh have submitted their resignations to the District Education Officer (DEO) in Samastipur in the last 24 hours. The DEO of Samastipur has not accepted their resignation so far. However, he has passed on the information about the same to the Department of Education.

Besides Samastipur, 17 teachers from Muzaffarpur, 4 from Begusarai, and one from Madhubani also resigned in the last 24 hours. An Education Department official said that different teachers have different reasons for resignation but the majority of them pointed out that their postings are in remote villages. Some of them also mentioned other reasons like getting other jobs. Bihar: BJP Worker Falls Ill While Participating in Hunger Strike Protest Against Nitish Kumar Govt, Rushed to Hospital (Watch Video).

According to a department source, over 100 successful BPSC teachers have handed in their resignations after posting in remote areas. They claimed that the duty hours are between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in a remote village and then returning to their house is a risky affair for them.

