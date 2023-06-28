Patna, June 28: After the amendment to the domicile policy on teacher recruitment, the BJP has said the state government was playing with the future of students of Bihar. "This is a government of 'paltimar' people. Nitish Kumar is a master in this. He often executes his paltimar plans and the same thing happened on Tuesday when the Bihar government opened the gate for the students of the entire country to participate in the teachers recruitment process and take jobs in Bihar," said Nawal Kishore Yadav, the BJP MLA of Bihar.

"Tejashwi Yadav had promised 10 lakh jobs, Nitish Kumar promised 20 lakh jobs. Are they promising jobs for the youths of the entire country or only for Bihar? The election is coming and the people of Bihar will teach them a big lesson," Yadav said. "The students of Bihar have been preparing for the examination for the last four years. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls for Congress-Comprised ‘Main Front’ To Oust BJP.

First they have talked about the recruitment on the line of contract basis. Then they changed their mind and said that an examination will take place under the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and the successful candidates will get the jobs. The students accepted it. Now, Nitish Kumar has changed again and said that the students of the entire country are eligible for the recruitment in Bihar. "I want to ask Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav whether they promised 20 lakh and 10 lakh jobs for the students of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh or for Bihar?" Yadav said. "If the students of Bihar will protest against the move of the state government, BJP will stand with them. I will raise this question in the upcoming monsoon session," Yadav said.

"The Bihar government is being a dictator for the students of Bihar. It is extreme injustice with the students of Bihar. Why would the people of Bihar not migrate to other states if they don't get jobs in Bihar. The administrators of Bihar are responsible for it. They do not want the people of Bihar to get jobs in their own state. They are allowing students of other states to occupy the government posts in Bihar. Such a policy is not in any state of the country," said Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of BJP's OBC wing and state spokesperson. Nitish Kumar Not Afraid of Either CBI or ED, Says JDU Chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

"Nitish Kumar, in a bid to achieve his national ambition, is playing with the future of Bihari students. He should at least consider a 70:30 ratio for the Bihari students and other states," Anand said.

