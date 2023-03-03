Sitamarhi, March 3: A young groom died while the wedding rituals were underway in Sonbarsa block of Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

The incident took place in Indarwa village on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Surendra, who hailed from Manikthar village of the same district. Uttar Pradesh: Four Injured in Celebratory Firing During Wedding Function in Hathras, Groom’s Father Detained (Watch Video).

Sources said that the wedding rituals were underway after the baraat arrived at the venue. After the Jayamala (garlanding) ceremony, Surendra suddenly collapsed on stage and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead at arrival. Lucknow Shocker: Bride Collapses During Garland Exchange Ceremony on Stage, Dies of Cardiac Arrest.

The dctors said that the death is likely due to a heart attack. Villagers said that Surendra had requested had turn down the music upon his arrival which was ignored. He suffered a heart attack due to loud music, they alleged.

