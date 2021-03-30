Patna, March 30: In a tragic incident, six children between the age group of 3 to 6 years, brunt to death in the Kavaiya village of the Palasi block of Bihar's Araria district on Tuesday. As per report, the children were were roasting corn inside a thatched house when the fire started, engulfing the house and killing them. Bihar: Woman, 2 Children Burnt Alive in Buxar District After Fire Engulfed Their Home.

Since the blaze spread quickly, the children were not able to escape and died after being caught in the flames Locals also tried to douse off the fire but were not able to rescue the children, reported India Today. Their burnt bodies have been set for postmortem. The police personnel and firemen reached the spot. Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: Women Burnt Alive by Her Family Members Over Inter-Faith Love Affair.

In an another tragic incident earlier this month, a woman and her two children died after being burnt alive in their house by their tenant in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. As per reports, they were rushed to the hospitals but did not survive and succumbed to injuries.

