Patna, October 28: Four minor boys were brutally thrashed by a violent mob on suspicion of theft in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Saturday. The minor boys had allegedly stolen a few packets of biscuits and Kurkure chips packets from a retail shop in Fazilpur village. The shop owner nabbed them and a large number of villagers soon assembled at the place and tied the boys to a pole and were brutally beaten.

A team of Virpur police station immediately reached the spot and managed to rescue the boys after a brief struggle. Delhi Shocker: 26-Year-Old Man Tied to Pole and Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Sunder Nagri Area.

“We have rescued the victims and taken them to the police station. We have also informed their parents and handed them over. They have not given any written complaint against anyone. We are investigating social media accounts to find out if any such video was uploaded on not,” Pallav Kumar SHO of Virpur police station said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).