Patna, November 28: Three men on a bike, travelling with high speed, were killed when they rammed a police vehicle head-on in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday evening, police said. The accident occurred at Ruchakpur village under Ekangarsarai police station on Hilsa-Ekangarsarai road around 4.15 pm. Bihar Road Accident: Five Cops Injured As Their Vehicle Overturns in Aurangabad.

The police vehicle was escorting the prisoners van towards Hilsa sub-divisional court when the high-speed bike rammed it head-on. "Three persons on the bike sustained grievous injuries and were taken to primary health centre at Ekangarsarai where doctors declared them brought dead. The identification of the deceased has not been ascertained yet," Ekangarsarai SHO Sumit Kumar said. Bihar: Car Carrying Liquor Bottles Meets With Accident in Gaya, People Rush to Steal Alcohol After Mishap (Watch Video).

He also said that some police personnel on the jeep also sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2023 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).