Patna, December 13: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man in Bihar was shot dead after he allegedly objected to celebratory firing during a wedding. Reports inform that the horrific incident took place in the district headquarters of Arrah in Bhojpur district on Friday. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the victim was identified as Nikesh Kumar. Soon after the incident came to light, the victim’s father lodged a first information report (FIR) against five people, including groom’s father and brother. Man Shot Dead in Bihar's Bishanpur During Chhath Puja Celebrations.

Giving details about the incident, the HT report stated that the wedding ceremony was at the house of Haregovind Singh in Padariya village. As per the FIR, the wedding ceremony took place at the house of one Haregovind Singh of Padariya village on December 11. The report informs that as the groom’s side reached the village at 7 pm following which the father and brother of the groom and several others started to fire in the air, to which, the locals objected.

The next day, the guests from the groom’s side got into a heated argument among themselves over the choice of songs for the orchestra, following which they started to fire in the air. The victim, along with the locals of the village tried to pacify the revellers. As the brawl continued, an unidentified man shot at Nikesh Kumar, following which he was rushed to Ara Sadar hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead already. Reports inform that as many as 40 people, including the groom’s father have been detained and probe is underway.

