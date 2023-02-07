Bhopal, February 7: A shocking incident has taken place in the Siwan district of Bihar where a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan shot a toddy seller for over Rs 80 on Sunday. The BSF soldier, identified as Ujjwal Kumar Pandey, was reportedly "drunk" when the incident occurred. Pandey is a resident of Ratanpura in Maharajganj police station.

According to a report published in the India Today, the victim has been identified as Munnilal Ram. He is a toddy seller and a resident of Pokhara village in Maharajganj. The police arrested the accused and recovered a pistol, four bullets, and a bike from the accused, reported the media outlet. The horror unfolded when Pandey went to Ram's toddy outlet. However, an altercation broke out when the victim asked the BSF jawan to pay Rs. 80 for the toddy. However, Pandey refused to pay the money and fired three bullets at Ram. Madhya Pradesh: Cop Thrashes Man For Recording Video During Car Checking in Shahdol (Watch Video).

The victim was rushed to a hospital after being hit by the bullets. His condition is said to be out of danger. The cops are quizzing the BSJ jawan. However, he refused to make any statement, the reports said. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Bihar: Cops Raid Home of Farmers Sleeping in Buxar, Thrash Them With Sticks, Video of Alleged Police Brutality Goes Viral.

In another incident, a BSF jawan got injured after another officer tried to shoot himself on January 10.

