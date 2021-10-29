Siwan, October 29: A mob lynched a 35-year-old man who allegedly killed his 70-year-old uncle at Kushhara Mirpur village in Siwan district of Bihar on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Umashankar Gor alias Om Prakash and his uncle Satyadev Gor. Umashankar had allegedly shot Satyadev before he was beaten to death. Satyadev succumbed to his injuries on way to the Sadar hospital. Bihar Shocker: 3 Members of a Family Hacked to Death in Siwan District, Accused Arrested.

There was a dispute between Satyadev and Umashankar over sharing money obtained from a youth as penalty after the latter was caught with a girl at the village recently, according to a local. Satyadev was refusing to share money, which enraged Umashankar. On Thursday, Umashankar allegedly shot his uncle dead. After the news about Satyadev’s death spread, his relatives and locals decided to teach Umashankar a lesson. Bihar Police Registered 730 Rape Cases in 2019, Reveals State Crime Record Bureau Data.

According to a report by Times of India, Umashankar tried to flee from his house, but he was caught. Satyadev's relatives and some local residents allegedly assaulted Umashankar with sticks and iron rods, leading to his instant death. "The incident is a fallout of a dispute over money," Siwan Superintendent of Police Abhinav Kumar was quoted as saying.

Counter FIRs were registered in connection with the double murder. Siwan Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jitendra Pandey said Umashankar had criminal record and was released on bail recently. "He was known as a ‘dabang’ in the area," SDPO Pandey said. Another person, Kirani Gor alias Upendra, also sustained grievous injuries in the incident. He was undergoing treatment at a local government hospital.

