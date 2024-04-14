Patna, April 14: The Bihar police recently booked a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his minor daughter over a suspected affair. The accused was booked on Saturday, April 13, for murdering his 14-year-old daughter over a suspected affair with a youth in a village in Munger. The alleged murder occurred on Friday night, April 12.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Bahal. According to a report in the Times of India, Mohammad Bahal first killed his teenage daughter and later concealed her body in his house in Mubarakchak village. The accused concealed his daughter's body with the intention of disposing of it discreetly after midnight. Bihar Shocker: Frustrated Over 74-Year-Old Employer Disturbing His Sleep, Caretaker Thrashes Him to Death in Patna; Arrested.

However, the police spoiled his plan. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Bahal's house and recovered the minor girl's body. Amid all of this, the accused managed to escape. When the police questioned the deceased's girl's mother, she tried to mislead them.

However, during sustained interrogation, the victim's mother admitted that she saw her husband hitting her daughter on her head with an axe, thereby killing her on the spot. The woman also told cops that her husband was provoked by their neighbours over her daughter's affair. SHO Shailendra Kumar Singh said that the woman could not name the youth. Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Three Minor Daughters in Champaran District; Accused Absconding.

Meanwhile, the police have begun investigating the matter and are conducting raids to arrest Bahal. The SHO further said that the victim's mother is the complainant in the case. He also said that the deceased girl's mother is also an eyewitness to the crime in which the minor girl was killed.

