Patna, July 8: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped in a hotel in Bihar’s Patna district on Wednesday. The incident took place under the limits of Patliputra police station of the district. The hotel is located on Indrapuri road. The accused have been identified as 20-year-old Ramzan and 22-year-old Parvez. Bihar Horror: Woman Raped in Front of Her Husband in Saran, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

According to a report published in CNN News 18, the accused befriended the 17-year-old girl on Facebook. The rape survivor informed the police from the hotel about the incident. After receiving the infoemation, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused. A case was registered against both men under relevant sections of the Indien Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Bihar Shocker: 6 Men Gangrape Woman in Chapra, Record Heinous Crime on Camera; Complaint Registered After Video Goes Viral.

The police will now record the statement of the girl and she will be sent for medical examination. “Both the accused became friends with the victim girl through social media. Gradually, they became close to each other. They had invited her to a hotel to meet her. They raped her after which the girl called the police station,” reported the media house quoting Patna ASP Swarn Prabhat as saying. The girl was sent back home. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

Last month, a minor girl working in an orchestra was raped by a youth in Bihar's Gopalganj district. The rape survivor got the FIR registered in women's police station on the instruction of district SP Anand Kumar as the police initially refused to register the FIR. The incident took place in Jodhan Mor under Mohammadpur police station.

