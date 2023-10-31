Patna, October 31: A professor of a government college was shot in his office in the campus in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Tuesday and is in critical condition, police said. The unidentified accused entered into the chamber of Professor Ravi Pathak, the head of the Physics Department and shot at him on his chin. Before anyone could react, the attackers fled from the spot. Pune Shocker: Tailor Shot Dead for Refusing To Pay Rs 5,000 to Criminal in Ghorpade Peth, Accused Arrested.

"The incident occurred at 12 noon inside Radha Krishna Goenka College in the city. The victim sustained a gunshot injury on his chin and was admitted in a private hospital and his condition is critical. We are making efforts to identify and arrest the accused," Sitamarhi's SDPO, Sadar range, Ram Krishna, said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Businessman's 16-Year-Old Son Kidnapped, Murdered by Tuition Teacher in Kanpur for Rs 30 Lakh Ransom.

Following the incident, there was huge chaos in the college and the administration has shut it for the day. "We are scanning the CCTV cameras to identify the accused. The reasons for the attack are not ascertained yet," Ram Krishna said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).