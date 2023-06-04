Patna, June 4: While making video reels on a goods train, a minor boy from Bihar's Sitamarhi district came in contact with the high tension overhead electric wire and sustained serious burn injuries, an official of the GRP said.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Riaz, a native of Mensol locality in Sitamarhi district, and the incident happened on Saturday. He was on his way to school in the morning hours with his friends. 'Bas Chal Raha Hai' Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma and Other Indian Women Cricketers Take Part in Viral Reel From Varun Dhawan Starred Movie 'Bhediya' (Watch Video).

A statement to GRP said, "A group of students were on the way to school and one of them climbed on the goods train and started making reels. He came in contact with the wire and sustained burn injuries. Instagram Ranking Explained: Social Media Platform Shares How Algorithm Works For Instagram Reels, Stories, Feed, And Explore.

"We rushed to the spot after students had raised an alarm. We rescued him and took him to the Sadar hospital for treatment. "He sustained severe burn injuries and doctors later referred him to SKMCH Muzaffarpur for better treatment," said P.N. Singh, a GRP official at Sitamarhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2023 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).