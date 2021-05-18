Gaya, May 18: In a shocking incident, three Dalit boys were allegedly stripped down to undergarments and beaten up in a village in Bihar’s Gaya district. They were also paraded in the village and humiliated on the order of a local panchayat on Saturday for stealing batteries from a shop. The incident came to light on Sunday after the video surfaced on social media. Haryana Shocker: Dalit Boy Thrashed by 'Upper Caste' Men in Sonepat for Washing Cattle in Their Pond, Police Arrest Accused After Video Goes Viral.

After the incident, tensions prevailed in the village. However, meetings were held between community members and the situation was brought under control. The police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the shop owner Mohammad Sheru Alam and five other people were arrested in connection with the matter. Disabled Dalit Boy Beaten & Given Electrical Shocks in Punjab for Allegedly Stealing Two Cold Drink Bottles.

The other accused arrested have been identified as Mohammad Zinnat, Mohammad Tezu, Amarjeet Singh, Mohammad Nasir, and Mohammad Akhtar. A case has been registered Sections 341, 342, 323, 504, 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused have also been booked under the Information Technology Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act and POCSO Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).