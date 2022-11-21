Patna, Nov 21: A two-and-half-year-old toddler died after falling into a tub of vegetables in Bihar's Khagaria district, an official said on Monday.

The accident took place during a marriage function in a house of Rajkumar Malakar in Gogri Jamalpur village on Sunday evening. Malakar's wife Chandni Devi lost her anklets and was searching for them. During this time, her son Shivam Kumar started roaming there and accidently fell into the tub containing hot vegetables.

Shivam was immediately rescued by the cooks and his father rushed him to the Primary Health Centre in Gogri Jamalpur. As the condition of the victim was very serious, the doctors referred him to Begusarai Sadar hospital.

"My son was having severe burn injuries.. I took him to a private hospital for treatment but the doctors did not treat him and also took Rs 1,000. I eventually rushed to Sadar hospital in Begusarai where he died during treatment," Malakar said.

"After the death, Malakar filed an application against the doctors of the private hospital of Begusarai for negligence, not treating his son, and forcibly taking Rs 1,000 from him," said an investigating officer of the town police station.

