Bihar Shocker: Woman’s Breasts Chopped Off by Group of Men in Begusarai; Critical

“We have recorded the statement of the victim and registered an FIR against Dayanand Paswan and others under charges of attempt to murder and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused persons are on the run. Efforts are on to nab them at the earliest,” the SHO said.

News IANS| Dec 09, 2023 11:25 PM IST
A+
A-
Bihar Shocker: Woman’s Breasts Chopped Off by Group of Men in Begusarai; Critical
Representative Image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

Patna, December 9: In a shocking incident, a group of men led by a local strongman in Bihar’s Begusarai district chopped off the breasts of a woman, the police said on Saturday. The victim is currently admitted to the Sadar Hospital where her condition is stated to be extremely critical. The incident took place in Mallipur village under Tiyay police station on Friday night. The SHO of Tiyay police station has confirmed the incident.

“We have recorded the statement of the victim and registered an FIR against Dayanand Paswan and others under charges of attempt to murder and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused persons are on the run. Efforts are on to nab them at the earliest,” the SHO said. Bihar Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Nawada, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Paswan, a local strongman, and his aides were applying pressure on the victim to register a plot of land in his name, which she refused. The woman owns one-and-a-half katha land in the village, which Paswan was eyeing. When she refused, Paswan asked her for at least half katha land. The victim was living alone in the village, while her husband and son stayed in another state. Bihar Shocker: Girlfriend’s Family Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts in Muzaffarpur, Victim Battling for His Life.

At around 11 p.m. on Friday, Paswan and his aides attacked her house and chopped off her breasts before fleeing from the spot. After hearing her cry, the neighbours took her to the primary health centre in Bhagwanpur block from where the doctors referred her to the Sadar Hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Begusarai Bihar Bihar Crime News breasts Chop
Comments
Sher Funny Memes and Jokes: Are You 'Sher' Enough? Desi Hilarious Posts Take Over Social Media! Check Out the Best Ones
  • Festivals
    Ways To Celebrate Winter Solstice 2023: From Cultural Traditions to Festive Feasts, Time-Honoured Winter Traditions You Should Know Of Ways To Celebrate Winter Solstice 2023: From Cultural Traditions to Festive Feasts, Time-Honoured Winter Traditions You Should Know Of
  • Videos
    Mahua Moitra Expelled: Lok Sabha Expels TMC MP After Ethics Panel's Report In 'Cash For Query' Case, Opposition MPs Stage Walkout Mahua Moitra Expelled: Lok Sabha Expels TMC MP After Ethics Panel's Report In 'Cash For Query' Case, Opposition MPs Stage Walkout
    • Close
    Search

    Bihar Shocker: Woman’s Breasts Chopped Off by Group of Men in Begusarai; Critical

    “We have recorded the statement of the victim and registered an FIR against Dayanand Paswan and others under charges of attempt to murder and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused persons are on the run. Efforts are on to nab them at the earliest,” the SHO said.

    News IANS| Dec 09, 2023 11:25 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Bihar Shocker: Woman’s Breasts Chopped Off by Group of Men in Begusarai; Critical
    Representative Image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

    Patna, December 9: In a shocking incident, a group of men led by a local strongman in Bihar’s Begusarai district chopped off the breasts of a woman, the police said on Saturday. The victim is currently admitted to the Sadar Hospital where her condition is stated to be extremely critical. The incident took place in Mallipur village under Tiyay police station on Friday night. The SHO of Tiyay police station has confirmed the incident.

    “We have recorded the statement of the victim and registered an FIR against Dayanand Paswan and others under charges of attempt to murder and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused persons are on the run. Efforts are on to nab them at the earliest,” the SHO said. Bihar Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Nawada, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

    Paswan, a local strongman, and his aides were applying pressure on the victim to register a plot of land in his name, which she refused. The woman owns one-and-a-half katha land in the village, which Paswan was eyeing. When she refused, Paswan asked her for at least half katha land. The victim was living alone in the village, while her husband and son stayed in another state. Bihar Shocker: Girlfriend’s Family Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts in Muzaffarpur, Victim Battling for His Life.

    At around 11 p.m. on Friday, Paswan and his aides attacked her house and chopped off her breasts before fleeing from the spot. After hearing her cry, the neighbours took her to the primary health centre in Bhagwanpur block from where the doctors referred her to the Sadar Hospital.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Begusarai Bihar Bihar Crime News breasts Chop
    You might also like
    Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bihar for Regional Council Meeting on December 10
    News

    Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bihar for Regional Council Meeting on December 10
    Bihar: Youth Dies as Friend Pushes Him in Front of Truck in Darbhanga, Probe Underway
    News

    Bihar: Youth Dies as Friend Pushes Him in Front of Truck in Darbhanga, Probe Underway
    Bihar Shocker: Woman’s Breasts Chopped Off by Group of Men in Begusarai; Critical
    Representative Image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

    Patna, December 9: In a shocking incident, a group of men led by a local strongman in Bihar’s Begusarai district chopped off the breasts of a woman, the police said on Saturday. The victim is currently admitted to the Sadar Hospital where her condition is stated to be extremely critical. The incident took place in Mallipur village under Tiyay police station on Friday night. The SHO of Tiyay police station has confirmed the incident.

    “We have recorded the statement of the victim and registered an FIR against Dayanand Paswan and others under charges of attempt to murder and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused persons are on the run. Efforts are on to nab them at the earliest,” the SHO said. Bihar Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Nawada, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

    Paswan, a local strongman, and his aides were applying pressure on the victim to register a plot of land in his name, which she refused. The woman owns one-and-a-half katha land in the village, which Paswan was eyeing. When she refused, Paswan asked her for at least half katha land. The victim was living alone in the village, while her husband and son stayed in another state. Bihar Shocker: Girlfriend’s Family Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts in Muzaffarpur, Victim Battling for His Life.

    At around 11 p.m. on Friday, Paswan and his aides attacked her house and chopped off her breasts before fleeing from the spot. After hearing her cry, the neighbours took her to the primary health centre in Bhagwanpur block from where the doctors referred her to the Sadar Hospital.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Begusarai Bihar Bihar Crime News breasts Chop
    You might also like
    Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bihar for Regional Council Meeting on December 10
    News

    Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bihar for Regional Council Meeting on December 10
    Bihar: Youth Dies as Friend Pushes Him in Front of Truck in Darbhanga, Probe Underway
    News

    Bihar: Youth Dies as Friend Pushes Him in Front of Truck in Darbhanga, Probe Underway
    Bihar Road Accident: Speeding Truck Mows Down Three Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Aspirants in Siwan District
    News

    Bihar Road Accident: Speeding Truck Mows Down Three Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Aspirants in Siwan District
    Bihar: 51 Students Fall Sick After Consuming Midday Meals at Government School in West Champaran
    News

    Bihar: 51 Students Fall Sick After Consuming Midday Meals at Government School in West Champaran
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma