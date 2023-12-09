Bihar Shocker: Woman’s Breasts Chopped Off by Group of Men in Begusarai; Critical

Patna, December 9: In a shocking incident, a group of men led by a local strongman in Bihar’s Begusarai district chopped off the breasts of a woman, the police said on Saturday. The victim is currently admitted to the Sadar Hospital where her condition is stated to be extremely critical. The incident took place in Mallipur village under Tiyay police station on Friday night. The SHO of Tiyay police station has confirmed the incident.

“We have recorded the statement of the victim and registered an FIR against Dayanand Paswan and others under charges of attempt to murder and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused persons are on the run. Efforts are on to nab them at the earliest,” the SHO said. Bihar Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Nawada, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Paswan, a local strongman, and his aides were applying pressure on the victim to register a plot of land in his name, which she refused. The woman owns one-and-a-half katha land in the village, which Paswan was eyeing. When she refused, Paswan asked her for at least half katha land. The victim was living alone in the village, while her husband and son stayed in another state. Bihar Shocker: Girlfriend’s Family Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts in Muzaffarpur, Victim Battling for His Life.

At around 11 p.m. on Friday, Paswan and his aides attacked her house and chopped off her breasts before fleeing from the spot. After hearing her cry, the neighbours took her to the primary health centre in Bhagwanpur block from where the doctors referred her to the Sadar Hospital.

