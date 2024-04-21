Katihar, April 21: Launching a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Bihar was converted into a 'Jungle Raj' under the Lalu-Rabri government. Addressing a public rally here today, Shah said that PM Modi has brought a huge transformation in the lives of poor people.

"PM Modi has done the work to annihilate 'parivarvaad'. PM Modi also destroyed casteism, and appeasement and worked for the upliftment of every citizen. PM Modi has brought a huge transformation in the lives of poor people. Today Lalu Yadav and Congress party together fighting the election against BJP and JD(U). You all remember the Lalu-Rabri government, Bihar was converted into a 'jungle raj.' Today he (Lalu Yadav) is sitting with the Congress party, I want to tell him (Lalu Yadav) that the same Congress party opposed Backward classes, suppressed the report of the Kakasaheb Kalelkar Commission report, and opposed the Mandal Commission report," Shah said. Home Minister Amit Shah’s Darjeeling Meet Cancelled As Chopper Fails To Reach Due to Bad Weather.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar

Katihar, Bihar: Union Minister Amit Shah slams RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, says 'He had turned Bihar into a Jungle Raj...' pic.twitter.com/g4dmc3A6Jj — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2024

"The poor, backward, and OBCs were all subjected to atrocities. Ever since the NDA government came to power and Nitish became CM, atrocities against everyone have stopped. Nitish ji has provided electricity to every village and every house, but the INDI Alliance wants to take Bihar back to the Lantern era and oppress OBCs," Shah added.

Further, the home minister said that Congress and Lalu Yadav were avoiding Article 370 for 70 years and Modi ji abolished it in August 2019. "Modi ji ended Naxalism and cracked down on terrorism. There was the UPA government, and terrorists from Pakistan used to come and carry out bomb blasts here. Within 10 days of the Uri and Pulwama attacks, Modi ji conducted surgical and air strikes in Pakistan and eliminated terrorists," Shah said. Amit Shah Says ‘BJP Will Not Occupy Kashmir Valley, We Will Win Hearts’ at Lok Sabha Election Rally (Watch Video).

Shah also emphasized that the BJP made Narendra Modi the first OBC Prime Minister. "We made a poor tea seller's son the PM. Modi ji has made 35 per cent backward and extremely backward MPs as ministers in his cabinet and has worked on adding 16 new castes to OBC. We gave free ration to more than 80 lakh people, built more than 12 crore toilets, and gave Ujjwala gas connections to more than 10 crore mothers," he added.

