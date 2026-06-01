Bikaner Weather Forecast Today: Clear Skies, 34°C Heat on June 1, 2026

Bikaner residents can expect clear skies and a moderate heat today, Monday, June 1, 2026, as the recent spate of dust storms appears to be subsiding. After a period of significant atmospheric disturbance that saw parts of Rajasthan, including Bikaner, enveloped in dust and experiencing near-zero visibility, the weather is set to become clearer.

Current Weather in Bikaner, India — Monday, 01 June 2026 Temperature 34°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 37% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bikaner — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 11:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 13:00 39°C Mainly clear 9% 5 km/h 15:00 39°C Partly cloudy 18% 9 km/h 17:00 37°C Mainly clear 25% 11 km/h 19:00 36°C Mainly clear 23% 5 km/h 21:00 33°C Clear sky 14% 6 km/h 23:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h

For today, the Bikaner temperature is forecast to reach a high of 34°C, with a 'feels like' temperature of 36°C due to the prevailing humidity levels of 37%. Light winds blowing at approximately 8 km/h will offer some respite. While the sky will be mostly clear throughout the day, there is a minor chance of rain increasing slightly in the late afternoon, peaking at 25% around 5 PM, before diminishing in the evening. Hourly forecasts indicate temperatures rising to 37°C by 11 AM and reaching a peak of 39°C around 1 PM and 3 PM before gradually cooling down in the night.

Recent local reports indicated substantial dust storms affecting the region, with strong winds creating an orange hue across the sky and causing widespread disruption. While these severe conditions seem to be receding, it's important for residents to remain aware. The transition from dust storms to clearer skies, even with moderate temperatures, can still pose health risks. Locals are advised to stay hydrated and protect themselves from any lingering dust particles. The slight chance of rain in the afternoon, though not heavy, could also lead to slippery conditions in certain areas, so commuters should exercise caution.

For those venturing out, light cotton clothing is recommended to manage the daytime heat. Ensuring adequate sun protection, such as hats and sunscreen, will be crucial. As the day progresses and temperatures begin to drop slightly in the evening, a light layer might be comfortable. The fluctuating chances of rain, though low, suggest keeping an umbrella or raincoat handy, especially if planning outdoor activities in the late afternoon or early evening. The overall Bikaner weather update for June 1, 2026, points towards a clearing trend following earlier intense weather phenomena.

The Bikaner weather forecast for the coming hours shows a steady rise in temperature from the morning, reaching its peak in the early afternoon. By evening, temperatures will start to descend, offering a slightly cooler experience. The humidity is expected to remain in the moderate range. This shift from severe dust conditions to clearer, warmer weather is a significant change, and residents should adjust their daily routines accordingly to stay comfortable and safe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).