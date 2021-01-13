Mumbai, January 12: Amid the spreading scare of bird flu across many parts of the country and in the state, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar on Tuesday said that the state government is on alert to deal with the situation that may arise in coming days.

While talking to the media, Kedar said that culling has been started in Maharashtra's Parbhani district after bird flu has been confirmed as the cause of death of around 800 hens in the last few days at a poultry farm there. Bird Flu: Maharashtra Confirms Cases of Bird Flu, 800 Birds Dead in 2 Days; CM Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Urgent Meeting.

"We are alert to deal with the situation that may arise in the coming days. We had a meeting with Chief Minister with all the District Collectors. The Forest Department and Animal husbandry department are working together with the district administration. We are having a close watch on all the development in this regard," Kedar told media.

"We have started the culling operation in Parbhani and we will be doing the culling in an area under the radius of 1 km wherever the cases of bird flu will be reported," he added.

Two birds were found dead near cold storage centre in the Kanjurmarg area on Tuesday. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team reached the spot to remove the birds' bodies.

In order to assess the situation arising out of the bird flu outbreak, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday will chair a meeting to review the bird flu situation in Maharashtra.