Birthday Trek Turns Tragic: Ketan Vishal Agarwal Dies After Falling Into Gorge at Lohagad Fort in Lonavala

A birthday celebration turned tragic for a 24-year-old man after he fell into a deep gorge at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra's Lonavala while on a trekking trip with family and friends.

The deceased has been identified as Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a resident of Lodha Belmondo Society in Gahunje and a director at a prominent real estate firm in Pimpri Chinchwad. According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday morning when Agarwal was posing for a photograph near the fort. He allegedly lost his balance on the damp and slippery surface and plunged into a nearly 300-foot-deep gorge. Aanvi Kamdar Dies: Travel Influencer Falls to Death at Kumbhe Waterfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad.

Agarwal had visited the popular trekking destination with his fiancée, relatives and friends to celebrate his birthday. His family said he was scheduled to get married next month, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking. Reports also stated that wedding preparations were already underway, with a venue booked in Jaipur for the ceremony.

After receiving information about the accident, local police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Rescue personnel reportedly reached the location within 30 minutes, but retrieving the body from the deep gorge took several hours due to the difficult terrain. Ahmedabad: NEET Aspirant Kahan Patel Jumps to Death 3 Days Before Re-NEET Exam 2026.

Agarwal sustained fatal injuries in the fall and was declared dead when taken to the hospital. His body was later sent for postmortem examination.

Police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers posed by slippery conditions at popular trekking destinations during the monsoon season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).