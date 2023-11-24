Gurugram, November 24: A man in Delhi's Dwarka was duped Rs 40 lakh by a fake “play for Bitcoin scheme” that lured him with a lucrative part-time job offer. He realised too late that he had been trapped in a scam and lost money. The police have filed a case on Tuesday after receiving his complaint. A probe has been launched to nab the scammer.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the complainant got a message on social media offering him a part-time job. He agreed and was asked to like some YouTube videos, take screenshots of them and send them to a Telegram number. He got a small payment for these tasks. Later, he was added to a group called ‘VIP Daily Task’ and was asked to pay Rs 1,000. Cyber Fraud in Delhi: IPS Officer’s Wife, Cook Fall Prey To Fake Furniture Buyer on Quikr App, FIR Lodged.

The fraudsters lured the victim into a group where they promised huge profits from a Bitcoin scheme. They asked the users to complete tasks and deposit money through a link. The users would see a credit score on their account after each task. “I followed their instructions and lost more than Rs 7.5 lakh daily in the game. When I asked for a refund, they demanded I deposit Rs 20 lakh more, which I borrowed. But they kept asking for more money and did not refund anything,” the victim told TOI. Job Fraud Alert: Cyber Fraudsters Arrested in Delhi for Duping People Through Quiker.com and Shine.com on Pretext of Providing Jobs.

The victim tried to save money by making more deposits from August 24 to 26, but his application was denied. He realised he was cheated and went to the police. Based on his complaint, the cops registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

