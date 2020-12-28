Mumbai, Dec 28: In a sensational revelation, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that for the past one year, some senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have been indirectly pressurising him to help topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Some senior leaders are meeting me continuously to attempt to convince me not to continue support to the MVA as they have made all preparations to bring it down. They even showed me a list of 22 NCP and Sena MLAs to prove their point," Raut contended. PMC Bank Fraud Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s Wife Varsha Summoned by ED.

However, he made it clear that despite all efforts and threats by the BJP to browbeat the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance and government will not succeed.

"This is a political war and we shall fight it only politically," Raut declared.

Raut was addressing a press conference after his wife was sent a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) - which he has denied - seeking her appearance on December 29, sparking off a massive political row in the state.

"Don't take 'panga' with me. I am late Balasaheb Thakeray's Shiv Sainik. I will expose you all. I have a list of 120 BJP leaders (scams) which the ED can investigate for five years. They will have to take flight like Nirav Modi or Vijay Mallya to foreign countries," Raut warned amid an applause.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).