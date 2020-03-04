BJP President JP Nadda Says No to Holi Milan 2020 Events Amid COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Scare in India

BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday said that he will not celebrate nor participate in Holi 2020 events amid COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated next week. So far, 28 cases of Coronavirus or COVID-19 have been reported in India. PM Narendra Modi to Avoid Holi Milan 2020 Programmes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says 'Advised to Reduce Mass Gatherings' to Curb Spread of COVID-19.

"The world is battling COVID-19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries and medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy," Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Holi 2020: Did WHO and Indian Govt Warn Against Purchase of China-Made Colours and Gulaal Due to Coronavirus Outbreak? Here's a Fact-Check as Fake News Goes Viral.

ANI Tweet:

BJP President JP Nadda: The world is battling COVID-19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries & medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy. pic.twitter.com/yCB8Z0NZU8 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that he won't participate in the Holi Milan programme. "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," he said in a tweet.

The deadly virus has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide. The pathogen, which dawned in China last year, continues to spread across the globe and has infected more than 80,000 people.