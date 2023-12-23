New Delhi, December 22: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the BJP-led Central government over the isue of unemployment, saying the party came to power on the promise of providing jobs but does not even want to hear 'about unemployment' in the Parliament.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said: "The party (BJP) that came to power by promising to provide 2 crore jobs every year, does not even want to hear 'about unemployment' in the Parliament today. This issue is repeatedly suppressed by using the politics of 'fear and confusion' as a weapon. Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Unemployment Reason Behind Parliament Security Breach’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Speaks on Unemployment in India

#WATCH | At Jantar Mantar INDIA parties protest, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The media did not talk about unemployment in the country. But it talked about Rahul Gandhi recording a video where suspended MPs were sitting outside the Parliament..." pic.twitter.com/ulHivMwOwk — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

"But when the youth of the country wakes up, then they will demand an account of every deceit, and he will take his share of 'justice'." Rajouri Terrorist Attack: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Condolences on Death of Four Soldiers in Ambush.

He also attached the video of his speech at the 'Save Democracy' protest at the Jantar Mantar here over the suspension of 146 MPs from the Winter Session of Parliament.

