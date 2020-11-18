Tamil Nadu, November 18: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar met with an accident near Melmaruvathur when a tanker rammed into her vehicle. She escaped unhurt. According to the images shared by her, Khushbu's car has been badly damaged.

In another tweet, Khushu informed that the container rammed into her and not the other way. "My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play," she said. Gujarat Road Accident: 11 Dead, 17 Injured in a Collision Between 2 Trucks at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara.

Here's what Khushbu Sundar tweeted:

Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

