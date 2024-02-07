Nagpur, February 7: A suspicious object was found in a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) later took it away for inspection, police said. The object was found near the driver's seat in the vehicle at the Ganeshpeth bus depot, a senior police official said. Bomb Alert in Maharashtra: BDDS Squad Neutralise Live Bomb at Ganeshpeth Bus Terminus in Nagpur After Bomb Found in MSRTC Bus That Arrived From Gadchiroli (Watch Video).

Suspicious Object Found in Bus in Nagpur

Urgent situation at Ganeshpeth bus terminus, Nagpur. BDDS squad on-site neutralizing a live bomb found in a MSRTC bus arriving from Gadchiroli (MH 40 Y 5097). Swift action underway for public safety. 🚨 #Nagpur #BombAlert #NagpurSafety #BombSquad pic.twitter.com/aGd4lht4jM — Dheeraj Fartode (@dheeraj_fartode) February 7, 2024

The entire area was cordoned off and teams of the BDDS and dog squads were deployed at the depot. "It appeared to be an explosive," the official said. The BDDS took away the object for inspection and disposal, the police added.