Hyderabad, December 3: A case similar to the American series Breaking Bad has come to the fore from Telangana's Hyderabad. A chemistry graduate, along with his two accomplices, were arrested on Friday, December 1, for running a meth lab in the city's Suraram. On Friday, TS Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB) sleuths raided the lab and seized Rs 50 lakh worth of contraband.

As per the report published by the Times of India, a meth lab was discovered in Suraram on the outskirts of the city, and three offenders were arrested in possession of Rs 50 lakh worth contraband. The main accused, Kamma Srinivas, a chemistry graduate from Suraram, was previously arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in November 2013 when he was about to sell methamphetamine drug manufactured at a lab in Jeedimetla industrial area to a Maharashtra-based client. Dead Lizard Found in Chicken Biryani in Hyderabad: Disturbing Video Shows Lizard in Food Delivered by Zomato From Bawarchi Hotel.

NCB had then seized 10.9 kilos of methamphetamine from his possession, and he was sent in judicial remand 1. After coming out of prison, Srinivas secretly started manufacturing methamphetamine at his residence using precursor chemicals reportedly not detected by the NCB team 1. Srinivas came out on bail in 2017, and a few years later, he met the other two accused - Raju and Manikanta plan to manufacture crystal meth using the liquid methamphetamine he already had. Hyderabad: Stampede-Like Situation Outside Firm During Walk-in-Interview as Job Seekers Tussle With Each Other at Entry Gate.

In another incident, about 6.4 kgs of ganja and 14.65 kgs of NDPS worth Rs 5.96 lakhs were seized on Sunday, November 26, alone, taking the total amount of drugs seized between October 9 and November 27 to Rs 39,53,98,964. This includes 9930.011 kgs of ganja, 479 ganja plants, 30 kgs of ganja chocolate, 0.3 litres of weed oil, 0.156 kgs of MDMA, 7.63 ml hash oil, 0.18 kgs heroin, 0.007 kgs cocaine, 0.020 kgs charas, 0.070 kgs of Alprazolam, 10mg of Nitrovet, 0.050 kgs of Opium, 22 Eskuf syrups, 2576.26 Kgs of (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) NDPS, and 35 LSD tablets.

