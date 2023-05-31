Barabanki, May 31: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Wednesday that he would "hang" himself if allegations against him are proven.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself," Singh said while addressing a public rally in this UP district. Singh took a jibe at wrestlers for announcing to immerse their medals in Ganga as a mark of their protest against him. WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Coaches Sexually Exploited Wrestlers at Women's Camp, Alleges Vinesh Phogat.

Watch Video: Says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ‘Will Hang Myself' if Allegations of Sexual Harassment Proved

#WATCH | "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment," says WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pic.twitter.com/hfoB7FOhWc — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

"It has been four months and they want me to be hanged. The government is not hanging me that is why they gathered at Haridwar on Tuesday and threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga. This will not bring the sentence that they want for me, it is all emotional drama," he said. Wrestlers Protest: Geeta Phogat Shows Support for Grapplers Protesting Against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it in the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment. Delhi Police is investigating the matter. I would have been arrested if there was any truth to the charges levelled by the wrestlers," he added.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait has called for a Maha Panchayat on Thursday in Muzaffarnagar to discuss the issue of wrestlers. Tikait, on Tuesday, had gone to Haridwar to persuade the wrestlers against immersing their medals in the Ganga River. He announced his support to their protest against the BJP MP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).