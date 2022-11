Bringing his #Tesla way of work style to #Twitter, #ElonMusk has given employees ultimatum till Thursday that they have to perform "extremely hardcore" work or leave the micro-blogging platform. pic.twitter.com/649LO7vtca— IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 04:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).