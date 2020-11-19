Bengaluru, November 19: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya on Thursday got engaged to Amartya Hegde, the son of a coffee baron and founder of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) VG Siddhartha. The ceremony was attended by high-profile personalities, including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. State revenue minister R Ashok also attended the ceremony.

Notably, Amartya is also a grandson of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader SM Krishna. Yediyurappa offered blessings to the young couple. The BJP leaders attending Shivakumar's daughter's engagement ceremony is making headlines as the Karnataka Congress Chief has been targeted by the Central agencies in money laundering case. DK Shivakumar’s Daughter Aishwarya Likely to Marry Late CCD Founder VG Siddhartha's Son Amartya Hegde in October, Say Reports.

Video of Yediyurappa Giving Blessing to The Young Couple:

In September last year, Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering case. Even Aishwarya was questioned by the ED. The Karnataka Congress Chief was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23 last year. DK Shivakumar, Congress Troubleshooter, Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case.

Notably, VG Siddhartha committed suicide by jumping into the Netravathi river in Mangaluru in July 2019. Following the suicide of Siddhartha, rumours spread that he was under tremendous pressure to repay creditors amid piling debt. Late Siddhartha was the son-in-law of Krishna.

