Budget 2020: Full Text of Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech in Hindi And English, Download PDF Here

Nirmala Sitharaman entering Parliament (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, February 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the first full-year Budget 2020 of the Modi 2.0 government. In her 161-minute long speech, Nirmala Sitharaman listed measures to boost the economy, which is going through a slow down, and announced a reduction in income tax rates, giving major relief to the middle class. "This Budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, economic development and a caring society for all," she said. New Income Tax Rates And Slabs For 2020-21.

Though Sitharaman spoke for close to three hours, longest in the history of India's Budget presentation in terms of duration, she couldn't finish reading out the entire Budget. Visibly unwell, the Finance Minister cut short her speech after announcing major income tax cuts for individual taxpayers. Hence, people will look for the full text of her speech which she couldn't deliver in Parliament.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2020 Speech in English PDF:

Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2020 Speech in Hindi PDF:

Sitharaman announced 16 action points for agriculture, irrigation and rural development. She allocated Rs 69,000 crore for the overall healthcare sector. She also announced that 100 more airports will be developed by 2024 to support the Udaan scheme. In a major relief to the middle class, she proposed to cut income tax rates and change slabs to lower tax incidence for those earning upto Rs 15 lakh a year.