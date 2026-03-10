Lucknow, March 10: A shocking case linked to a love affair has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, where a 34-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after travelling to meet his alleged girlfriend. The man reportedly overdosed on s*x enhancement pills, which may have led to his sudden death.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur Puthi village in Baghpat district. According to family members, Vinod had been working in Punjab but was recently staying in his village. His father said Vinod was the third among four brothers. ‘Forced Into S*x, Pressured To Convert And Marry Muslim Men’: How 2 Sisters Allegedly Ran Rape-Conversion Racket in Bhopal.

On Sunday morning, Vinod left home telling his family that his employer had met with an accident and that he needed to go there. However, around noon, a woman called Vinod’s brother Pradeep from Vinod’s phone and asked him to reach Bulandshahr immediately, claiming that Vinod had met with an accident.

When the family reached the district hospital, they learned that Vinod had already died. According to hospital staff, the woman who brought him there had introduced herself as his wife. Shortly after leaving the body at the hospital, she reportedly fled the scene. Gurugram Shocker: Man Dies After Allegedly Taking S*x Pills During Hotel Stay With Friend, Heart Attack Confirmed After Post-Mortem.

Couple Had Visited Hotel Before Incident

Police sources revealed that Vinod and the woman had earlier visited a hotel in the city. During that time, Vinod allegedly consumed an overdose of s*x enhancement pills. Later, the two reportedly went to Malka Park, where Vinod’s health suddenly deteriorated.

Investigators suspect that Vinod may have suffered heart failure after his condition worsened, though the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the postmortem report.

Police Launch Search for Woman

The case has become more suspicious after the woman disappeared from the hospital soon after leaving the body. Police are now trying to identify and trace the woman who brought Vinod to the hospital.

CO City Prakhar Pandey said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and the real cause of death will be determined after the report is received. He added that the woman who accompanied Vinod is currently being traced as part of the investigation.

Authorities have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the family, and further investigation is underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).