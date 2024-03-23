Kanpur, March 23: Mukesh Awasthi, a 55-year-old BJP booth president, was killed in a bull attack in Lalpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when Awasthi was sitting in a field outside his house. A bull charged at him, lifting and throwing him to the ground.

Awasthi’s son, Shubham, with the help of neighbours, rushed him to the local CHC in Bhitargaon, from where he was referred to Kanpur, reported Jagran. However, upon arrival at the LLR Hospital, doctors declared him dead. Sudhir Kumar, the in-charge of the Sadh police station, said that the matter is being investigated. Bull Attack in Bareilly: Out for Morning Walk, Elderly Man Attacked by Bull in Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Government Over Bull Attacks

हम चाहते हैं छुट्टा पशुओं की वजह से होने वाले जान-माल के नुक़सान से हर हाल में जनता को बचाया जाए। हम भाजपा सरकार से सांड की समस्या का गंभीरता से ‘समाधान’ चाहते हैं; हर दिन ‘समाचार’ नहीं। pic.twitter.com/ypKY0Q1I7Y — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 23, 2024

At the time of the attack, Awasthi’s wife, Prabha, was inside the house making tea and was unaware of the incident. She has been inconsolable since her husband’s death. The couple has two sons. The elder son, Shivam, is in the Merchant Navy and is currently training in Noida. Upon hearing the news of his father’s death, he immediately left for home. The younger son, Shubham, lives at home. Death by Stray Bull Attack in Rajasthan: High Court Pulls Up Bikaner Municipal Corporation for 'Animals Wandering in Streets', Upholds Compensation Awarded to Deceased Woman's Family.

The villagers are in shock following Awasthi’s death. They remember him as a very humble man who had donated his land to build a government hospital in the village. He used to run a school up to the fifth grade in the village, which is currently closed, and he was overseeing farming work.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav continued his attack on the state government over the continuing bull attacks in Uttar Pradesh. The problem of stray cattle damaging crops and attacking people had become a major poll issue in the 2022 UP Assembly polls.

