Behzad Ghebadi is one of the most popular businessmen in the world. But his journey of success wasn't a cakewalk. He faced a lot of hurdles but he never gave up. Behzad started working at a very young age. From childhood, he used to work at his father's shop who used to do the work of production and sale of gold and jewelleries. However, in 2015, his father passed away. But Behzad kept the business going on.

Behzad Ghebadi teamed up with his friend Masoud Naser Pour Keyani. At his father's shop, Behzad worked with Masoud for 5 years and then thought of specialising their business. For the same, they went to the city of Ishafan. But they weren't going to stop there. They learned the skills at a reputed educational institute in Ishafan. They made their business specialised in sale of gold, jewellery, diamond identification, precious stone identification and much more.

Behzad Ghebadi and Masoud shifted to Tehran after doing some great business together. They did well there until the country was hit by financial crisis. They made a smart decision of migrating to the city of Istanbul in Turkey and started working at a largest production center of Kuyumcukent.

Together, they collborated with the producers in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Thailand, India and the USA in the fields of jewellery design, processing, and production. Behzad and Masoud also participated in international fairs held in Istanbul for three periods with Turkish producer. They are operating in the city of Istanbul in this field with their NOVA DIZAYN accessory and jewelery design company.

Behzad Ghebadi proved that if you know your work well, are skilled and ambitious enough, nothing can stop you from growing big.