Patna, March 5: A distressing incident has come to the fore from Bihar's Buxar wherein a woman allegedly chopped her boyfriend's private parts. The startling incident occurred on Saturday, March 3. After slashing the man's genitals, the woman dumped him on the road outside her house, believing he had died. However, the man survived and managed to reach the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to a report published by Navbharat Times, the victim was identified as Anil Gond (25), a resident Naya Bhojpur OP. As per the reports, Gond had gone to his girlfriend's house in Dumraon after she called him over on a call. The incident unfolded when Anil reached her house on Saturday afternoon. The report said that the woman attacked the man and chopped off his private parts. The man lost consciousness due to bleeding. The woman then picked him up and dumped him on the road outside her house, believing he had died. Bihar Shocker: Girlfriend’s Family Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts in Muzaffarpur, Victim Battling for His Life.

However, Anil regained his senses and managed to reach a hospital while battling severe pain. Upon reaching the hospital, he contacted his family and told them about the incident. The victim is being treated at the VK Global Hospital in Buxar. Meanwhile, the victim's family has accused his girlfriend and her family members of assault.

'Attacking Someone Like This Is Absolutely Barbaric' Says Police Officer

Dumraon police officer Anisha Rana said that the police has started an investigation into the matter as soon as being alerted. "The victim underwent an operation, and he has been kept under observation. The operation has been done. The man is critical and being kept under observation. Attacking someone like this is absolutely barbaric," Rana further said. Bihar: Man Cuts Off His Private Part After Wife Refuses To Return From Parents’ House in Madhepura.

In another incident that occurred in October last year, the family of a woman chopped off the private parts of her boyfriend in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The victim was admitted to a private hospital in Barria. Reportedly, the victim was having an affair with the woman for the last few years and her family had threatened him with dire consequences asking him to stay away from her.

