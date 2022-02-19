New Delhi, February 19: The Rouse Avenue District Court in the national capital on Saturday afternoon sent Hawala dealer Mohd. Enamul Haque to a seven-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

Earlier, Haque was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday and produced before the Rouse Avenue District court. He is the kingpin in cross-border smuggling racket and had recently been charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

ED officials told the court that Haque was required for the custodial interrogation and sought his custody. The court after going through their plea and hearing to their contention allowed their move.

The CBI during its investigation said Haque had allegedly been running a hawala racket of Rs 1,000 crore and was paying hefty bribe to BSF officials. One of the officials was also arrested by the central probe agency.

"He is the owner of three private companies and was running this entire racket with the help of his aides -- Gulam Mustafa and Anarul Shiekh," said an ED source.

Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra are also involved in the matter. In March 2021, the ED had arrested Vikas and attached the property of Vinay. It had been alleged that they had been receiving money from Haque through Hawala channel.

In November 2020, Haque was placed under arrest by the CBI. He was accused of bribing BSF officials to keep his illegal cattle smuggling business running through India- Bangladesh border. The ED's case is on the basis of the CBI's FIR.

