Central Govt Employees in Delhi Above Rank of Deputy Secy to Function With 100% Attendance, Lower Staff at 30% From Today, No Additional Activities Allowed in NCT Until Further Orders

New Delhi, April 20: The additional activities proposed with effect from April 20 will not allowed in Delhi until further orders. However, Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Delhi said that central government employees above the rank of Deputy Secretary will be attending their offices with 100 percent attendance and lower staff with 30 percent attendance. On Sunday, the Health Ministry had said that there will be no relaxation in containment zones in the areas designated as hotspots, from April 20.

In his second address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 and had said if any state or its any district is found satisfactory, certain areas may be given conditional reprieve from April 20. He had said that the cities and districts across the country will be monitored and tested till April 20 for COVID-19 transmission, following which some important activities will be permitted. Lockdown Guidelines: What Remains Open, Shut, Allowed, Disallowed in Phase 2 of Coronavirus Shutdown? See MHA List.

Additional activities proposed with effect from 20.04.2020 are not allowed in Delhi until further orders. However, central govt employees above the rank of Deputy Secy will be attending their offices 100% & lower staff 30%: Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Branch #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Fkv2xIxp8w — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

The government had also lifted restrictions on certain economic activities from April 20 in areas which are not hotspots for coronavirus cases. E-commerce majors would be able to sell mobile phones and electronic items, including refrigerators, televisions, air conditioners, coolers along with stationery items, officials said.

In the first lockdown phase of 21 days, e-commerce platforms were allowed to sell only essential goods such as food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also said that vehicles of e-commerce companies can ply, but with necessary permissions.