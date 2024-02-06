New Delhi, February 6: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday approved a fund of Rs 2,248.94 crore for the construction of the Lada-Sarli section of NH-913 Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh on EPC mode, spanning 105.59 km across packages 1, 2, 3 & 6.

The minister said that this vital greenfield project, dedicated to providing swift communication network for the security forces, is poised to stimulate economic activities, and foster reverse migration towards the vibrant border areas. Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu’s Cabinet Gives Nod to Formation of Two New Districts for Ease of Administration.

Additionally, it will establish essential road infrastructure, connecting crucial river basins and facilitating the development of numerous hydropower projects in the state, he added. Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Visits Uttar Pradsh, Offers Prayers at Ram Temple Along With Cabinet Colleagues (See Pics and Video).

Gadkari also said that this new road holds promise for tourism, catering to the sparsely-populated areas of upper Arunachal, and anticipating increased traffic in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2024 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).