Kolkata, December 18: The Centre has again summoned the chief secretary and director general of police of West Bengal to Delhi regarding the law-and-order situation in the state after they skipped the last meeting on December 14, according to NDTV report.

Mamata Banerjee's government has again refused to send them, seeking a video meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the Centre is yet to respond to it. The Union Home Secretary wrote to the Bengal government on Thursday evening, asking the state's Chief Secretary and police chief to attend a meeting at 5.30 pm today. In reply, to which, the state asked for a video meeting. Mamata Banerjee Slams Modi Government Over Central Deputation of IPS Officers, West Bengal CM Says 'It's Unconstitutional And Completely Unacceptable'.

CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter on Thursday to slam Narendra Modi government over the central deputation of 3 IPS officers. The three IPS officers were in-charge of BJP chief JP Nadda’s security when his convoy was attacked on December 10. BJP leaders allege that the three IPS officers have been “extremely pro-Trinamool” for a long time and “almost cadres” of CM Mamata Banerjee’s party.

