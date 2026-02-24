Cervical Cancer Prevention: India To Launch Free HPV Vaccine Drive for 14–15 Years Girls, Says Report

Mumbai, February 24: In a significant move to combat one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women, the Union Government is set to roll out a nationwide free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive. According to sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the programme will primarily target girls aged 14 to 15 years, providing them with a voluntary, single-dose vaccine at no cost. The initiative, expected to launch formally in late February 2026, aims to eliminate cervical cancer, which currently claims over 42,000 lives annually in India.

The nationwide rollout follows the central government's 2024 budget commitment to prioritize preventive healthcare for adolescent girls. While state-level initiatives have already begun in regions like Telangana and Maharashtra, the new central guidelines will bring the vaccine under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) across all States and Union Territories. By making the vaccine accessible for free at government health facilities, the Centre aims to remove the financial barrier of a treatment that can cost between INR 3,000 and INR 10,000 in the private sector. 'Prevent Cancer Before It Starts': New WHO Study Maps Risks.

The Move Toward a Single-Dose Regimen

A key highlight of the upcoming drive is the government's adoption of a single-dose schedule. While traditional protocols often required two or three doses, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have approved the single-dose approach for this age group.

Scientific evidence suggests that a single shot provides robust and durable protection when administered before potential exposure to the virus. This shift is expected to significantly ease logistical challenges and reduce the overall cost of the national campaign, allowing for faster coverage of the eligible population. What Is Cervical Cancer? Debunking Common Cervical Cancer Myths With Facts.

Vaccine Supply and Strategic Partnerships

To ensure a steady supply, the Indian government has partnered with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to procure the high-quality quadrivalent vaccine, Gardasil. This vaccine protects against four major strains of HPV, including types 16 and 18, which are responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases globally.

In addition to international partnerships, the government is also encouraging the use of CERVAVAC, India’s first indigenously developed HPV vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The availability of locally produced doses is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining long-term sustainability for the immunization programme.

Safety and Implementation at the Grassroots

The vaccination campaign will be conducted exclusively at designated government facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres, and District Hospitals. Each site will be staffed by trained medical officers to manage post-vaccination observation, ensuring high safety standards and building parental confidence.

To streamline the process, registration will be integrated into the U-WIN portal, allowing families to track their vaccination status digitally. Health officials have emphasized that the drive is purely voluntary and will be supported by extensive awareness campaigns at schools and community centers to debunk myths surrounding the vaccine.

India currently accounts for nearly one-fifth of the world's cervical cancer burden. The disease is the second most common cancer among Indian women, often diagnosed at advanced stages due to a lack of regular screening.

Global data has shown that countries implementing nationwide HPV vaccination have seen up to a 90% reduction in cervical cancer incidence. Health experts believe that by targeting the 14–15 age cohort, India can significantly alter the trajectory of the disease and move closer to the global goal of cervical cancer elimination by 2030.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).