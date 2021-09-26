Chandigarh, September 26: In a tragic accident, an auto driver died on Friday after his auto overturned at the Sector 40-41 light-point in Punjab's Chandigarh. Reports inform that the deceased, identified as Rakesh Kumar, along with his daughter and son were headed towards Phase 5, Mohali when a motorcycle rider jumped a red light and came in the way of auto. To avoid the collision Kumar applied brakes which lead to the overturning of his auto. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. Maharashtra Road Accident: 5 Dead in Autorickshaw-Truck Collision in Nashik.

A case was registered against the motorcyclists, identified as Keshav, under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). According to the report by the Hindustan Times, he was arrested in the matter, however was later released on bail

