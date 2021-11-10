Chandigarh, Nov 10: Two fraudsters, including a woman, allegedly duped an elderly woman of her jewellery in Sector 49 in Chandigarh.

In her complaint to the police Sarla Kumari Angra(72), a resident of Sector 49 said she was returning from a temple on November 6 when a man, aged around 35, approached her near the boundary wall of Pushpak society on the pretext of asking her an address.

Soon, a woman, who seemed to be around 60, joined them and engaged her in conversation. They then convinced her to remove her gold jewellery. Mumbai Woman Duped Of Rs 6.25 Lakh By Online Fraudster By Posing As Indian Navy Captain on Matrimonial Site

She claimed to be hypnotised by them and then the suspects wrapped her jewellery in a piece of cloth and asked her to open the cloth only after reaching home. They took her gold jewellery, including bangles, a ring, a chain, a diamond pendant and earrings. She said he handed over the handkerchief in which he had tied her jewellery and told her to open the same only after reaching her home.

She approached the police on November 8 following which a case was registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at the Sector 49 police station, Chandigarh.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

