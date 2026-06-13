Chandigarh Murder Caught on Camera: Masked Gunmen Storm Medical Store, Cashier Shot Dead in Broad Daylight; Shocking Video Surfaces

A shocking murder was caught on camera in Chandigarh on Saturday after masked gunmen entered a popular medical store and shot dead a cashier in broad daylight before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place around 2:30 pm at a well-known chemist shop in Sector 11, one of Chandigarh's busiest market areas. The victim, identified as Janaki Dass, a native of Rohru in Himachal Pradesh, was working at the cash counter when the attackers struck. Delhi Double Murder: Mother, Son Stabbed to Death in Govindpuri; Police Probe Robbery Angle (Watch Video).

Daring Chandigarh Murder Caught On Camera (Disturbing Visuals)

Chandigarh: A chemist was critically injured after two masked assailants opened fire outside Shri Kumar Medicos in Sector 11 on Saturday afternoon. The victim was rushed to PGI for treatment. pic.twitter.com/KIDyRKTx86 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 13, 2026

CCTV footage from inside the store captured the chilling sequence of events. Two young men wearing masks entered the shop while a third accomplice waited outside on a motorcycle. Moments after walking in, the two suspects allegedly pulled out firearms and opened fire at the cashier.

According to preliminary information, as many as 13 rounds were fired inside the shop, with reports suggesting that an automatic weapon may have been used in the attack. Janaki Dass suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died in the assault. Delhi Double Murder Case: Father, Son Stabbed to Death by Neighbour in CR Park Over Money Dispute; Accused Detained.

After carrying out the shooting, the attackers escaped on a motorcycle with their accomplice. The brazen attack occurred in a crowded commercial area near the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where hundreds of residents visit daily.

Police officials have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Authorities said the shop owner had not received any threats before the incident.

Investigators suspect the killing may have been targeted, as the assailants appeared to focus solely on the cashier and did not harm anyone else present in the store. However, the motive behind the murder remains unclear, and efforts are underway to trace the attackers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Gagandeep Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).