Chandigarh Shocker: Masked Gunmen Enter Chemist Shop, Shoot Cashier Dead at Point-Blank Range Before Escaping (Watch Video)

Chandigarh, June 13: An employee of a chemist shop in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 11 market close to the PGIMER was shot dead in broad daylight by two masked men inside the store on Saturday. Police said the employee, who was the cashier of Sri Kumar Medical Hall, was shot dead from point‑blank range. After committing the crime, the assailants fled along with a third accomplice, who was standing in the market parking area, on a bike.

Police refused to comment on the cause of the crime, saying it was too early to comment on the reason. A shop CCTV showed both men standing casually and talking in front of the cashier, who was speaking to another employee. After a few seconds, one of the miscreants took out an automatic pistol and fired several rounds at the victim. Two people, who seemed to be employees, saved their lives by running away from the crime scene. Chandigarh Murder Caught on Camera: Masked Gunmen Storm Medical Store, Cashier Shot Dead in Broad Daylight; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Another CCTV footage from the market showed people running in panic after hearing the gunshots. The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in a critical condition, where he was declared dead. This is the second major killing in the city. Earlier, a 31‑year‑old property dealer, Chamanpreet Singh, was shot dead in broad daylight in Chandigarh’s VIP locality of Sector 9 on March 19. Delhi Double Murder: Mother, Son Stabbed to Death in Govindpuri; Police Probe Robbery Angle (Watch Video).

Chemist Shop Employee Gunned Down at Point-Blank Range

A cashier was shot dead after unidentified assailants opened fire at Shri Kumar Medical Store in Sector 11 near PGI, Chandigarh, on Saturday afternoon. Two suspects entered the shop posing as customers before carrying out the attack. #Chandigarh #PGI #CrimeNews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/tGzFwTjCnp — Nick Sajan (@NickSajan) June 13, 2026

That incident also occurred in the afternoon when the victim was leaving a gym and was attacked while sitting in his SUV. After finishing his workout, the victim slowed down his vehicle near the exit point. At that moment, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle. One of them approached the SUV and fired indiscriminately at him. After executing the crime, the accused fled on the motorcycle.

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