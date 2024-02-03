Chandigarh, February 3: In a shocking incident in Chandigarh, a 51-year-old tailor was allegedly stabbed to death during a robbery bid in the city. Police officials said the incident occurred on Thursday, February 1, when the deceased tailor was returning home with his monthly salary. The tailor, identified as Suresh Kumar, was reportedly stabbed to death after he resisted a robbery bid by three youths in Mauli Jagran.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged attack on Suresh Kumar was witnessed by his son. His son had come out to look for him as he had not returned home by his usual time of 7 pm. The deceased man worked as a tailor at Maya Garden in Zirakpur. Chandigarh Shocker: 7-Day-Old Baby Boy Found Abandoned Inside Ladies’ Washroom at Sector 43 ISBT Bus Stand (Watch Video).

An officer said that Kumar's son saw three youths stabbing his father near Bawa parking in Mauli Jagran before fleeing the spot. Kumar was immediately rushed to the civil hospital in Panchkula, where he succumbed to his injuries. After the incident came to light, the police sprung into action and arrested the accused on Friday, February 2.

They also recovered the knife used by the accused in the crime. The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil (19), Sikander (22) and Jaiparkash (21). All three accused are residents of Panchkula's Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Chandigarh Shocker: Chased by Stray Dogs, Class 2 Student Dies of Panic Attack.

