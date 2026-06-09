Chandigarh Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Clear Skies and a High of 39°C Expected

Chandigarh residents can anticipate a day dominated by clear skies and rising temperatures on Tuesday, June 09, 2026. The city is set to experience a warm day with the mercury climbing to a high of 34°C, though it will feel slightly warmer due to the prevailing humidity. Forecasters predict a comfortable 34% humidity level and gentle breezes of around 7 km/h, making for generally clear conditions throughout the day. This Chandigarh weather update suggests no chances of precipitation, allowing for outdoor activities, but residents should remain mindful of the heat.

Current Weather in Chandigarh, Chandigarh — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 34°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 34% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chandigarh — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 11:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 13:00 38°C Mainly clear 0% 13 km/h 15:00 39°C Clear sky 0% 14 km/h 17:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 19:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 21:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 23:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h

Chandigarh, Chandigarh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day progresses, the Chandigarh temperature is expected to peak in the afternoon. By 11:00 AM, temperatures will already be hovering around 37°C. The midday hours, particularly between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM, will see the mercury reach its highest points, touching 38°C and then 39°C respectively. Wind speeds will also see a slight increase during this period, reaching up to 13-14 km/h, offering minimal respite from the building heat. The clear sky conditions will persist, meaning direct sunlight will be a significant factor.

As we move into the evening, the Chandigarh weather forecast indicates a gradual cooling trend. By 7:00 PM, temperatures are expected to drop to around 32°C. The clear skies will continue, and the wind speed will decrease to approximately 9 km/h. This easing of temperatures will continue into the late evening, with the Chandigarh temperature projected to be 31°C at 9:00 PM and finally settling at a pleasant 29°C by 11:00 PM. The wind will further subside to about 5 km/h as the city heads towards night.

Given the sunny and warm conditions expected for Tuesday, June 09, 2026, residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Light, breathable clothing is recommended to stay comfortable throughout the day. Staying hydrated will be crucial, especially during the peak afternoon hours when the feels-like temperature might exceed the actual mercury readings. Commuters should be prepared for warm conditions during their travels. While the Chandigarh weather forecast shows no rain, the clear skies mean prolonged sun exposure should be managed. This Chandigarh weather update is essential for planning your day effectively and ensuring your well-being amidst the warm spell.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).