Chandigarh Weather June 3, 2026: Warm High of 36°C with Light Drizzle Forecast

Chandigarh residents can anticipate a day of warm weather with the possibility of light drizzle on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The Chandigarh weather forecast indicates a high of 36°C, dropping to a low of 24°C overnight. While clear skies are expected for much of the early morning and late evening, the afternoon hours will see partly cloudy conditions, bringing a 35% chance of rain. Maximum wind speeds are forecast to be around 13 km/h, offering a gentle breeze.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Chandigarh, Chandigarh — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 36°C Low 24°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 35% Max Wind 13 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Chandigarh — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 03:00 25°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 06:00 25°C Clear sky 2% 2 km/h 09:00 32°C Clear sky 15% 5 km/h 12:00 36°C Mainly clear 31% 11 km/h 15:00 35°C Partly cloudy 31% 12 km/h 18:00 34°C Mainly clear 12% 8 km/h 21:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h

Chandigarh, Chandigarh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Looking at the hourly outlook for Chandigarh, the day will begin cool with temperatures around 26°C at midnight, gradually rising as the sun appears. By 9 AM, the temperature will climb to 32°C with clear skies, though a slight increase in the chance of rain to 15% is noted. The peak temperature of 36°C is expected around noon, accompanied by mainly clear skies and a 31% probability of rain. The afternoon will remain warm, with temperatures hovering around 35°C between 3 PM and 6 PM, under partly cloudy to mainly clear skies, with the rain chance persisting at 31% at 3 PM before reducing.

As evening approaches, the Chandigarh weather will gradually cool down. By 9 PM, temperatures will settle around 30°C with clear skies and no expected rain. The chance of precipitation significantly drops to 0% after the late afternoon. This pattern suggests that while the day will be warm, particularly during the afternoon, intermittent light showers are possible, especially around midday and early afternoon. Residents should be prepared for fluctuating conditions, with a general trend towards drier weather post-sunset.

For those planning their day in Chandigarh tomorrow, it’s advisable to stay hydrated due to the high temperatures, especially between noon and 3 PM. Light cotton clothing would be most comfortable. While the chance of rain is moderate (35%), carrying a light umbrella or raincoat is prudent for the afternoon hours, as scattered light drizzle is possible. Commuters should be aware of potentially damp roads during these periods. The generally clear skies in the early morning and late evening offer pleasant conditions for outdoor activities before the peak heat sets in.

This Chandigarh weather update comes as the city navigates through early summer conditions. While recent reports have mentioned potential for thunderstorms over the next few days, the specific forecast for June 3rd points towards milder conditions with a chance of light showers rather than heavy downpours. The city's infrastructure is generally well-equipped to handle such brief spells of rain, ensuring minimal disruption for daily life and any scheduled outdoor events. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on any localised weather alerts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).